INTERESTING! Is DUBAI becoming the New Maldives? Many TV celebs have flocked to the destination recently, check out

As soon as Summers hit the country, people flock to various locations to seek reprieve. One of the favorite and go-to locations for celebrities was Maldives or Bali. But this time, it seems like Dubai is becoming a trendy tourist attraction.

The city is full of dreams and architectural wealth and one can hardly forget the desert safaris and the Burj Khalifa.

Holiday seasons in India gives rise to celebrities flocking to various locations for some uber cool R & R and this year, Dubai is being sought after a lot.

We saw Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya in Dubai recently and the couple shared some really cool pictures from the sights. Check out:

Also, as per reports, Shaheer Sheikh too was seen in Dubai recently and shared a picture with friend Erica Fernandes.

Khalid Siddiqui also shared a story with Shaheer Sheikh recently as they bumped into the Dubai Mall, Dubai.

Dubai is surely taken the notice of more celebrities previously as well. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt visited Dubai last year in December and shared many memories from their time there.

Rohit Suchanti was also another Indian celebrity who greeted the streets of Dubai and enjoyed his time there:

It will be very interesting to see if Dubai, just like Maldives, is in fact becoming the go-to destination for holidays and shoots.

