INTERESTING: Ekta Kapoor FINALLY reveals the man she has been CRUSHING on The Big Picture

MUMBAI: The Big Picture is yet another exciting new show which welcomes guests on the show. The programme is hosted by Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh hosted The Big Picture is all set to witness yet another surprise as producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Mouni Roy will be seen gracing the sets of the popular quiz based show.

During her time on the show, Ekta is all set to surprise the audience with a big revelation. In one of the promos from the upcoming episode, Ekta confessed that she has a crush on Ranveer. It all started when Mouni revealed the secret with a video from a past event. The video that plays on the screen, shows Ekta saying that the one Bollywood actor she has been crushing hard on is Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer was quite surprised and in awe of Ekta’s revelation after listening to this and says, “Main aaj is manch pe apne pyaar ka izhaar karne wala hoon.” Soon, he is seen dancing to the producer’s father Jitendra’s popular ‘Naino Mein Sapna’ with her. Meanwhile, Ekta keeps blushing all this while and later says, “I cannot do this for anyone else but for this man,” pointing at Ranveer.

The promo is captioned as “The Big Picture ke manch par hua Ekta ke crush ka khulasa!”

CREDIT: SpotboyE