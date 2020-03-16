Interesting! Erica Fernandes rushes to meet these special persons in her life, Deet inside

The diva rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively.
Interesting! Erica Fernandes rushes to meet these special persons in her life, Deet inside

Erica Fernandes has been talk of the town for her fashion and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits. Moreover, she also posts fitness-related posts for her fans like recipes for detox drinks, etc. Recently she posted a picture of her traveling and eagerly waiting to meet Co-Stars Shubhaavi Choksey and  Sonya Aayodhya. Take a look at her amazing picture. 

Check out her picture

 

The diva rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively. Erica's performances are immensely loved by the audience. Erica has also appeared in the south Indian movies Ninnindale and Galipatam. With Babloo Happy Hai, she also made her Bollywood debut. 

