Interesting! Erica Fernandes rushes to meet these special persons in her life, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Actors are like Gods for their fans and when I was treated in the same way I was ecstatic – Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has been talk of the town for her fashion and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits. Moreover, she also posts fitness-related posts for her fans like recipes for detox drinks, etc. Recently she posted a picture of her traveling and eagerly waiting to meet Co-Stars Shubhaavi Choksey and Sonya Aayodhya. Take a look at her amazing picture.

Check out her picture

The diva rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively. Erica's performances are immensely loved by the audience. Erica has also appeared in the south Indian movies Ninnindale and Galipatam. With Babloo Happy Hai, she also made her Bollywood debut.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes on working in South Industry: It didn't work out for me as it didn't give me that kind of growth or fame as an actor

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

