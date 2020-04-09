Interesting facts about Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: When the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was announced, the audience was excited about the same. The original show had won millions of hearts. As expected, the new version of the show with its fresh star cast and a modified storyline has received a tremendous response from the audience and has been faring well on the TRP charts.

Read on to know a few interesting facts about it.

1. It is a reboot version of the 2001 series of the same name which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor herself.

2. The original show was the third longest-running television program after two more shows which were produced under the banner of Ekta’s production house itself.

3. The lead characters of the show, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) were introduced by Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. He turned the narrator for the first three episodes of the romantic drama.

4. According to multiple reports, the superstar shot for around 6-8 hours and then took 2-3 extra hours for shooting the narrative part. Needless to say, he reportedly charged a whopping amount for shooting the same!

5. The promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Prerna and Anurag had been shot at the Kelve railway station situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

