Interesting facts about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

11 Apr 2020 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular shows on TV. Despite being a spin-off, it has been able to garner the same response from the audience as its sister show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora, and Kaveri Priyam, the romantic drama has been entertaining the audience for a year.

We now bring to you interesting facts about the show.

1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke happens to be an extension of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television to date.

2. Despite being just a year old, the show has won multiple awards most of which have been received by the lead pair, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.
The first episode of the show was aired on March 18, 2019, and its promo was presented by many well-known characters from the entertainment industry including popular rapper Badshah.

3. Among others who had presented the promo of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the characters from popular shows of the channel like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were also included.

4. Interestingly, Badshah has also crooned the song for one of the promos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

5. Bepannaah fame Harshad Chopra was earlier supposed to portray the male lead, Abir in the show. Tushar Khanna was to be roped in for playing Kunal. However, the roles later went to Shaheer and Ritvik instead.

