Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles as Akshara and Abhimanyu. Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that the actors will soon bid adieu to the show. Harshad and Pranali, whose on-screen chemistry has been loved so much that people have shipped their character names as #AbhiRa, will soon be marking their exit from the show.

Also Read: Exclusive! "I wish Fahmaan Khan the best in life, I wouldn't want to speak on this topic anymore as I am in the best phase of my life" - Sumbul Touqeer Khan

This will make way for a new generation. According to rumour mills, Fahmaan Khan is speculated to replace Harshad.

When contacted Fahmaan, he told a news portal that he is unaware of this and infact, the talks have not been initiated yet. He also mentioned that there might be chances that the production house has spoken to his manager. But he has not been contacted directly.

Fahmaan also mentioned that not all information is brought to him by his manager until and unless it is very important and hence he does not have any idea. The actor mentioned that it is for this reason that he does not feel the need to comment on half baked information.

Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about funny or hurtful comments that he has received as an actor

According to reports, there are a couple of actors approached to fill in Harshad’s shoes. Who do you think will be apt and will justify and take the legacy forward? Let us know in the comment section below!