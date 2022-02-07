Interesting! Fans are excited to watch THESE 5 twists happening in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ has won several hearts of the audience with their outstanding performance and a perfect storyline portraying love between Ram and Priya. Nakuul and Disha are shipped together as RaYa and they have a lot of fan following online. Let's see the upcoming twists that RaYa fans are eager to watch in the upcoming episodes of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

Ram is very scared to lose Priya. He has fallen in love with Priya and has confessed so to her when she met with an accident. Their emotional reunion is yet to take place. Ram and Priya will have yet another hug. Ram will hug Priya after learning that she remembers everything he told her. However, it is likely that Ram may misunderstand Priya knowing about his feelings. It will soon be revealed that Priya is not aware of Ram's feelings.

Nandini and Shubham’s whole plan has been ruined by Priya's accident. Ram has grown attached to Priya even more and has even fallen in love. Nandini and Shubham will continue to act caring towards Ram and Priya. Shubham and Nandini will now have to at least put their plans on hold. However, given their history, it is likely that they'd grab the first opportunity to poison Ram and Priya against each other.

It is a known fact that the accident orchestrated was for Ram and not Priya. Shashi aka Vineet Kumar Chaudhary was the brain behind it. However, he took the backseat and made Mahendra Sood make the accident. Priya knows that her father is behind the accident. Ram who will not be in the know will report the accident to the police. Mahendra Sood will reach Shashi's house. He will reveal that Priya knows about the accident and the two will be scared about Ram's wrath if their truth comes out.

We will see a lot of moments where Ram will be seen taking care of Priya. He will also decorate the whole house when they bring Priya back home. Ram's love confession for Priya would be another epic performance by Nakuul Mehta for sure. However, there's still time for that, it seems.

Vedika joined hands with Nandini and Shubham to separate Priya and Ram. However, things have changed now. Vedika who wants to keep Ram to herself will try creating rifts between Priya and Ram again. Will she succeed, though? Remains to be seen.

Credit: BollywoodLife