Interesting! Fans DEMAND a REUNION of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye trio Pranali Rathod, Shagun Pandey and Anchal Sahu, this is what they have to say!

MUMBAI: Well, there is no hidden truth that the fans of Shagun Pandey, Pranali Rathod, and Anchal Sahu liked their chemistry and acting skills in Sony Entertainment Television's former serial Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye?

People still remember Anchal's character as Vashma, Pranali's character as Radha, and Shagun's character as Uday. The show's plot, amazing twists and turns, and storyline kept everyone hooked to their television screens.

After the show went off-air, fans of this trio have been looking forward to their reunion.

One of the fans asked Shagun, "When are you three meeting? It's been so long? #majormissing" to which Shagun replied, "They have been asking Pranali and Anchal".

Both Anchal and Pranali replied on this post, "Anchal bahot busy hai. What to do" and Shagun replied, "Jee Rishtey mein Colors rahe tabhi toh star pariwar hoga."

On the other hand, Anchal wrote, "Though u are my slot competition but Meet Badlega Pari ki neeti."

Have a look!

On the work front, Shagun is ruling everyone's heart with his performance in Zee TV’s show – Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Pranali Rathod with her show – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Anchal Sahu with her show – Parineetii.

