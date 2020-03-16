Interesting! Fans shower love on Aralie's sizzling romance and calls it one of the best episodes ever, Deet Inside

Jyoti will manipulate the situation in such a way that Imlie will soon get accused of having an extramarital affair
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 14:03
imlie-aryan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read Imlie: Wow! This is what Imlie and Aryan looked like post their muddy romance

In the current track, we saw a mushy and muddy romance between Aryaan and Imlie. Fans were eagerly waiting for them to have an intimate scene onscreen. And finally, after the long wait, the fans got to see the most romantic love confession of the duo. 

Check out their romantic video

Fans have poured massive love and appreciation for the then and are hoping that they get more such moments on the show. 

Take a look at what fans have to say about the romantic scenes in the pictures below.  

Please put the Screen shots pictures here 

unnamed.png

Also read Imlie: Upcoming Dhamaka! New challenge awaiting in Imlie’s life post consummation with Aryan

In the upcoming track, Imlie will be seen making her new start with Aryan. However, here Jyoti will manipulate the situation in such a way that Imlie will soon get accused of having an extramarital affair and also that the baby she is carrying in her womb doesn't belong to Aryan.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

