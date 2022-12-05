INTERESTING! Fans want Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi; here's why

MUMBAI : Popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi's 12th season is around the corner.

The makers have always roped in the most popular faces of the television industry in each and every season.

The viewers have loved seeing their favourite actors and actresses showing their daredevil avatars.

All the actors who have participated in the show have tried their best to perform the stunts and prove their worth.

The upcoming season is also going to be an interesting one.

Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi's every season has seen a lot of actors from popular TV shows.

But now, viewers are keen to see the popular and long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors showing their daredevil avatar by performing stunts.

Well, Taarak Mehta is one such show which has always made us smile and the actors who have been a part of it have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

The ardent fans of TMKOC actors are keen to see them in reality shows now.

Amongst the entire star cast, Disha Vakani tops the list and viewers are not just keen to see her back on the screen but also in this show.

Well, Dayaben has never failed to wow us in the show with her hilarious antics and comic timing. Her signature Garba step is famous not just in India but also in various parts of the world.

If Dayaben participates in KKK, the viewers will get an extra dose of entertainment along with seeing her performing stunts. We might see the entire cast and crew including the show's host Rohit Shetty performing Garba with her.

Another actor who is well-suited for this show according to the fans is Roshan Singh Sodhi. The role is performed by Balwinder Suri.

Well, we all know that Roshan is one daredevil and always ready to give a tough fight to everyone. We are sure he will nail each and every stunt without getting scared.

The next on the list is Popatlal who is played by actor Shyam Pathak.

Popatlal's patient dialogue, "Main Duniya Hila Dunga" is something which is quite needed in this show. He is always energetic and never gives up. So, he can definitely beat a lot of contestants in the show.

Another actress who is quite popular among the fans is bong beauty, Munmun Dutta. She plays Babita's role in the show.

Munmun is not just fit but she will definitely bring the required glam quotient to the show.

Also, Munmun is known for her bindaas attitude and can give a tough competition to everyone. Just like Jethalal goes crazy seeing Babita in the show, the handsome hunks who will participate in KKK will also go crazy with Babita's beauty.

Last but not the least, Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha is someone who totally deserves a chance in KKK as per the viewers.

Bagha is someone who knows how to make impossible things possible. He will make sure he beats everyone with his wittiness, his presence of mind and his daring attitude.

Also, his signature laugh is something which will add another level of entertainment for the viewers.

So, who else do you want to see from the TMKOC team in KKK? Tell us in the comments.

