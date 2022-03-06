Interesting! Find the odd man out in between these gossip girls on the sets of Fanaa

Rishi and Malishka's engagement gets canceled on legal terms and this becomes the headlines.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

In this video, we see that Arista Mehta aka Naveli Nanda, Reem Shaikh aka Pakhi Srivastav, Melanie Nazareth aka Mona Raichand Nanda, Shruti Chaudhary, aka Shanaya Srivastav are gossiping. However, we also see Ayaz Ahmed aka Yug Raichand is also in the frame, who is apparently, the odd man out. Take a look at their funny video. 

Meanwhile in the show, Pakhi tells Meera that she felt Agastya’s presence in his room and Meera decides to go and check it herself. As she enters the room, the door suddenly closes and Agastya’s shoes start moving. Meera gets terrified and rushes out of the room, before Pakhi quickly clears all evidence. Yug then comes to the room with Meera and sees that everything is normal. Meera decides to get to the bottom of this and reaches the crematorium and demands the CCTV footage of Agastya’s funeral.

Colors Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan AgastyaPakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh Sehban Azim Colors tv Spy Bahu Yohaan. TellyChakkar
