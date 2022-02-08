INTERESTING: Flora Saini to play the role of Anita Bhabhi on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse had stepped into the shoes of Saumya Tandon last year on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

(Also Read: Exclusive! "Have played rich women in the past, but the character traits and the nuances added by Subhash Ghai is different" Flora Saini on her character approach in the movie 36 Farmhouse)

However, now apparently the actress is not very keen on continuing with the show and renewing her one-year contract, which is ending in the month of April. Saumya Tandon quit the show in August 2020.

A few days ago, a report in the media mentioned that Nehha's travelling schedule is taking a toll on her health. She has been spending hours commuting from home to the sets and back. Hence, she has decided to quit the show. Sources close to the show informed us that Flora Saini has been approached for the part. However, nothing has been finalised from the makers or the actress' side. The actress was approached earlier also to essay Anita Bhabhi when Saumya Tandon had quit the show.

Currently, the makers are auditioning several actresses for the role, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

Flora Saini, the actress has featured in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree', Begum Jaan and a popular web series.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ashwini Kalsekar roped in for Hollywood web series Monkey Man)

CREDIT: TOI