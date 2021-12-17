INTERESTING: Growing up with three elder sisters has ingrained the value of treating women with respect in him. That is what reflects on television, says Karan Kundrra’s brother-in-law!

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been head over heels in love with each other however, recently, there are a lot of differences cropping up between the two of them post the entry of wild card entrants.

Recently, there are a lot of allegations made on how he treats women ill and that he is a misogynist.

Amid all the buzz, Karan Kundrra's brother-in-law, Gaurav Malhotra, said, "He has an Indian core where respecting others comes naturally to him. Whatever he says in the show is not made up for TRP, but it is his own self. Growing up with three elder sisters has ingrained the value of treating women with respect in him. That is what reflects on television. In all of his previous shows, he has been true to himself, and we are proud to watch him on screen."

"Since childhood, he has been a person with a strong value system. I have spent more time overseas. So, whenever he visits us, he brings the culture with him and makes us feel more grounded. He has inherited kindness towards everyone and has a child-like quality to learn from them," he further added.

Recently, host Salman Khan had rebuked Karan Kundrra for not standing by his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. However, fans of Bigg Boss 15 had mixed reactions over it and many even came out in the actor's support. They appreciated Karan for letting Tejasswi play her own game and not overpowering her. Many also felt, the Bigg Boss 15 host was a bit harsh on Karan. They felt the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor was taken aback when Tejasswi Prakash, who always criticized Vishal Kotian for not being loyal towards anyone called him her friend and also stated that she knew she was always Vishal's priority and not Shamita.

CREDIT: TOI