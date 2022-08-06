INTERESTING! Gulki Joshi spills exciting beans on Maddam Sir's upcoming track, shares her experience of working with Savi Thakur and much more

Savi Thakur is playing Haseena Malik aka Gulki's love interest and his entry has definitely given high hopes of more entertainment to the viewers.

INTERESTING! Gulki Joshi spills exciting beans on Maddam Sir's upcoming track, shares her experience of working with Savi Thakur

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik, Bhavika Sharma, and Priyanshu Singh in the lead roles.

We have also seen how the makers have recently revamped the show's story with a new season and actor Savi Thakur's character was introduced in the show to spice up the drama.

Savi is playing Haseena Malik aka Gulki's love interest and his entry has definitely given high hopes of more entertainment to the viewers.

Well, TellyChakkar's team had a fun interaction with the show's star cast Gulki and Savi who had some interesting anecdotes to share.

 ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

When asked about the competition that has increased due to Savi's entry into the show, Gulki said, "There is a lot of competition going on. I have declared war now (Laughs)."

When asked about her views on Karishma Singh and whose team she is in and who she is supporting, the actress shared, "She is in my team and will support me. Karishma is just pretending to be in Savi's team. I have made her a spy who will be gathering all information about you for me."

Lastly, giving a message to the fans for successfully completing more than 500 episodes, Gulki said, "I would like to thank each one of them for all the love and support. The journey from the beginning till now has been beautiful, entertaining, and smooth. It was very cute because fans loved and supported us. Keep loving and supporting us."

Well said, Gulki!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 ALSO READ: Exclusive: Gultesham and Urvi Gor bag Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 18:44

