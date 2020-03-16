INTERESTING! From her favourite perfume to the worst make-up, Yeh Rishta's Niyati Joshi gets candid about these quirky moments

Well, finally Sawan Milni will become a great reason to see the joy in AbhiRa's relationship as they shall come together and celebrate the festival with both family members. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 03:15
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger. 

Niyati Joshi has been a part of the show since the two generations of YRKKH, in a recent Q and A, she revealed some quirky yet interesting facts about her that you really wouldn't want to miss out on: 


What do you think about this quirky side of Swarna aka Niyati Joshi? 

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineeti: OMG! Neeti slaps Rajeev
MUMBAI: Colors' Parineeti is all set to grab attention with its spicy and dramatic storyline in the upcoming episodes....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Pakhi in doctor’s disguise threatens to convict Geeta as per Sai’s rules for surrogacy
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Neetu Kapoor: Finally, I am an actress by choice (IANS Interview)
MUMBAI: She made her debut in 1966 when she was just six-years-old. With time, she went on to become a favourite...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anupamaa to be accused for Shah’s insult in Kinjal’s God-Bharai rasam
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Boman Irani on Samara Tijori: Never looked at her as a newcomer
MUMBAI: As the review of the latest released web series 'Masoom' has started coming in, actor Boman Irani who played...
Harphoul Mohini: Fantastic! Mohini agrees to marry Harphoul on THIS condition
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini has always been high on drama. We have seen how the makers are leaving no stone...
Recent Stories
neetu
Neetu Kapoor: Finally, I am an actress by choice (IANS Interview)
Latest Video