INTERESTING: Here is what Karan Kundrra’s parents have to say about Tejasswi Prakash being a SUITOR for their son!

MUMBAI: Today, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together. Even though it’s going to be a working day for Tejasswi, Karan is all set to make it special for her.

The two are definitely in love and can’t stop gushing about each other. “When I entered Bigg Boss, I was clear that I wouldn’t date anyone on national television. I always found Karan cute and nice, but I never went ahead with that feeling. One thing led to the other, and here I am, head over heels, madly in love with this guy. I know he is the one, and I am glad that we met on the show,” Tejasswi tells us.

The couple, who dominated season 15 of the reality show, is now yearning to spend some quality time with each other. “Show ke baad, Tejasswi ko zyada time nahi mila hai as she started shooting for Naagin 6 soon after. She hardly gets 4 hours of sleep every day. It’s tough for her. So, I try to manage my time according to her schedule and do everything possible to be with her. I make sure to pick her up from the set as we hardly get alone time. Sometimes on our ride back home, she sleeps in the car because she is exhausted. But I am fine with that as long as she is around me (smiles).”

In an earlier interview with DT, Karan had said that right after her big win, Tejasswi went to his house at 5.30am. When we ask Tejasswi about it, she says, “Oh my god! It was so awkward! After the finale, I was waiting for him on the set, but he had gone home. I wanted to meet him, so I left for his house in my grand finale outfit. Imagine, at 5.30am! And guess what, his father opened the door (laughs), it was very awkward. But he welcomed me very nicely. After that when Karan came out, he was shocked to see me there. He was also extremely happy that I won the show. Uncle and aunty were happy, too. I have met them a few times after that, and they have been very sweet.”

Talking about his first meeting with Tejasswi’s parents, Karan shares, “I first met them on the finale night. There, I spoke to them for 10 minutes. Uncle was sitting on my left, and aunty was on my right (laughs), so there was a bit of nervousness. It was also a little awkward because I was constantly thinking that they saw us fighting on TV. But they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible. As far as my parents are concerned, they said, ‘ Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi’ (laughs).”

