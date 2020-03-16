Interesting! Here's how Anuj will come for Maan's Wedding in the Alternate Universe

Anupama will give Vanraj a sassy reply and with full confidence tell him that her marriage with Anuj will work and that it will be a successful one and Anuj won’t change.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:55
anuj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.    

Also read  Anupama: OH NO! Bapuji fears that his worse dream could turn reality, decides to hide the truth about his health

In this video, we see that Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia has shared a picture back from the days of Chandragupta Maurya. His caption has caught the attention of netizens. He writes, ''Imagine Anuj in an alternate universe.. coming fr #MaAn wedding.. like this.''

Check out the video  

 

 

Also read Anupama : Shocking! Bapuji falls unconscious lies to Anupama about his health

In the previous episode, we saw how Vanraj curses Anupama and tells her that her marriage with Anuj won’t last and that it will break in no time and that there is no doubt that Anuj will become the next Anupama as she will always be connected to the Shah family.

On the other hand, Anupama will give Vanraj a sassy reply and with full confidence tell him that her marriage with Anuj will work and that it will be a successful one and Anuj won’t change.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati checks CCTV footage and fails to find Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video