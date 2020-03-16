Interesting! Here's how Anuj will come for Maan's Wedding in the Alternate Universe

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In this video, we see that Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia has shared a picture back from the days of Chandragupta Maurya. His caption has caught the attention of netizens. He writes, ''Imagine Anuj in an alternate universe.. coming fr #MaAn wedding.. like this.''

Check out the video

In the previous episode, we saw how Vanraj curses Anupama and tells her that her marriage with Anuj won’t last and that it will break in no time and that there is no doubt that Anuj will become the next Anupama as she will always be connected to the Shah family.

On the other hand, Anupama will give Vanraj a sassy reply and with full confidence tell him that her marriage with Anuj will work and that it will be a successful one and Anuj won’t change.

