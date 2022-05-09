Interesting! Here's What Shaheer Sheikh's ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ Co-Star Rhea Sharma is up to?

MUMBAI: ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key’ might be considered as a successful spin off, of the show’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai’ even though it ended and the original is still running successfully.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and hottest stars in telly town. He has worked in a number of television shows and impressed the audience with his performance. He has a huge fan following.

And after the show ended, he went to do the third season of the show ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’. After ‘Kuch Rang’ ke ended, the star stepped into the new show ‘ Woh to Hai Albela’ opposite Hiba Nawab. He was also seen as Manav Deshmukh in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta.

While Shaheer has been seen working hard and has been very active on the work front, his co-star Rhea Sharma, however, has been missing in action and has been only occasionally active on social media.

Rhea just recently gave a glimpse into her life by posting a photo of the hills. It looks like she has taken time off from acting and has been travelling and living her best life, take a look :

On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh also got married and has become a father of a little baby girl and is quite active and often takes time to share snippets of his life on Instagram. He recently also purchased a lavish new property.

The fans of the show however miss Rhea and Shaheer’s chemistry alot and they are looking forward to when the duo would reunite on screen again.

Do you miss Rhea Sharma on screen?Tell us in the comments below!

