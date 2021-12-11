INTERESTING: Himanshoo Malhotra reveals the reason behind not wanting to share screen-space with wife Amruta Khanvilkar

MUMBAI: Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar are one of the most loved celebrities on television today.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Vaishnavi and I clicked at the first meet itself', Himanshu Malhotra gets CANDID about Star Plus' Chikoo Mummy Durr Kei, his paring with Paridhi Sharma and more )

Actor Himanshu Malhotra, currently seen in the television show, 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' has a different perspective towards life, which has germinated over the years with the various experiences life offered him. Recently, the actor, who is playing the role of Milind Joshi in the show, joined ETimes TV for an exclusive interview, where he spoke about different spectrums of life.

During the interaction, Himanshu Malhotra was asked if the audience would get to see him and actress-wife Amruta Khanvilkar on the screen together. And, the actor's response might come as a disappointment to the couple's fans.

Himanshu said that Amruta feels very shy to perform in front of him and likes to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

For the unversed, Himanshu and Amruta had participated in Nach Baliye 7 and won the trophy too.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei': Chikoo to be sent to a boarding school )

CREDIT: TOI