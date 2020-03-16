Interesting! This is how fans react to the hot attire of THIS fame from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu Bhide in Asit Modi’s sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ that features Dilip Joshi, and many other television actors

MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah displayed her suntanned skin, which was the result of her frequent travel. Nidhi complemented the boho look with a silver choker and an open shirt worn as a shrug.


Instagram users praised Nidhi Bhanushali's mirror selfie a lot. A few people, however, became concerned when they saw her face since she appeared strange to them.

In order to focus on her education and pursue higher education, Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, departed from the show.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta spoke to a news portal and stated that the makers of the show didn't make the final settlement, and they owe her unpaid dues of six months. However, the makers, and Neela Film Productions quashed Neha's claims, terming them as 'false accusations.'

Neha Mehta has been a part of India's longest-running sitcom, and she was associated with the production house for the past 12 years. Recently, Neha was recently quoted saying, "The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... Hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Credit: DNA

Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
MUMBAI: Ever since R Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his fans and science buffs...
OMG! Adnan Sami is unrecognizable in his latest pictures; netizens ask, "Who are you?"
MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught...
Interesting! From love life to relationships, all you have to know about favourite Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor
MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The 47-year-old actress managed to win hearts with her exceptional...
Oh No! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia gets special treatment from this co-star from Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! “I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking that’s why was on break” Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: The fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar Shahrukh Khan on screen, no doubt it has been 4 years since...
Oh no! Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her gym wear
MUMBAI: Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry star...
