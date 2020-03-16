Interesting! This is how fans react to the hot attire of THIS fame from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah displayed her suntanned skin, which was the result of her frequent travel. Nidhi complemented the boho look with a silver choker and an open shirt worn as a shrug.

Instagram users praised Nidhi Bhanushali's mirror selfie a lot. A few people, however, became concerned when they saw her face since she appeared strange to them.

Also Read:

Hilarious! Find out netizens’ reactions to Taarak Mehta’s Nidhi Bhanushali’s bikini post

In order to focus on her education and pursue higher education, Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, departed from the show.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta spoke to a news portal and stated that the makers of the show didn't make the final settlement, and they owe her unpaid dues of six months. However, the makers, and Neela Film Productions quashed Neha's claims, terming them as 'false accusations.'

Also Read:

Amazing! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali is a hippie at heart, and these pictures prove it

Neha Mehta has been a part of India's longest-running sitcom, and she was associated with the production house for the past 12 years. Recently, Neha was recently quoted saying, "The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... Hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Credit: DNA