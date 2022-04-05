Interesting! This is how Rupali Ganguly juggles between Anupamaa and Anupamaa: Namaste America

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has been earning a lot of praise for her performance on her TV show Anupamaa. She is also reprising her role of Anupamaa in the 11-episode prequel to the television series, in the new web show, Anupama: Namaste America. While Rupali plays a 45-year-old in Anupamaa, she plays her 17-year younger self for the prequel. She has now revealed how she simultaneously manages shooting for TV serial Anupamaa and the prequel web series Anupama: Namaste America.

"Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and Anupama: Namaste America at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of Anupamaa was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space," Rupali was quoted saying.

Talking about the challenges, she added, "Especially for me as an actor, it was difficult to manage between both the look transitions. In the TV series, I am 45 years and in the web series I am 27 but they ensured a smooth transition."

The original cast of the television show has been retained for the prequel which includes Sudhanshu Pandey as Anupama's husband Vanraj along with Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnwat, Ashish Mehrotra and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, Samar, Toshi and Dolly, respectively.

Credit: BollywoodLife