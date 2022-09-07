INTERESTING! This is how Vansh aka Sharan Anandani bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu tells Manjari that Akshara wanted to see her family and that's why went to the Goenkas. Later, he and Akshara bump into each other and engage in a fun banter...

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the show is unveiling massive drama with a rift between AbhiRa as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger. 

Now, we got our hands on the first audition of Sharan Anandani as Vansh in the show, you wouldn't want to miss out on this adorable video:

Currently, At the Goenka house, the family is savouring some pakoras when they talk about how Akshara is really fond of them. Swarna then finds Akshara at the door and everyone is shocked to see her there. She tells them that she knew that they would be having pakoras and that's why she rushed here. Abhimanyu tells Manjari that Akshara wanted to see her family and that's why went to the Goenkas. Later, he and Akshara bump into each other and engage in a fun banter

