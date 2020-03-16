Interesting! This is how Yesha Rughani aka Gungun takes a breather on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

The doctor asks him what problem he has with Anubhav even though he saved Gungun twice. Maya denies the fact saying that he in fact is the reason for Gungun’s condition.
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

In this video, we see that Yesha who plays the lead role of Gungun in the show is seen grooving with one of the most renowned choreographers Kenil Sanghvi. Take a look at the video to see how well they both are simply slaying the dance moves. 


Check out the video 

 


When Ranvijay tries to claim that it's her late father-in-law's hospital, Anubhav mocks him by asking why he is so stupid.

