INTERESTING: 'I am up for Arranged Marriage' Yesha Rughani shares her OPINION on Marriage, Television Industry and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Itefaque Se.

Check out what Yesha Rughani who will be seen in the lead role shares about her role, experiences and more.

What is your take on arranged marriages?

I am completely up for arranged marriages. Although almost everybody in my family has had a love marriage, yet honestly, my take on it is, why not! I do not see a problem with it and think it’s a great idea all in all.

What is your agenda for 2022?

I take each day as it comes without having a set plan in mind. I feel like life is full of surprises and planning is not something I believe in. Acting also came as a surprise and so has been everything post that. I only plan on valuing what life brings along so yes, I do not have a set agenda in mind for the upcoming year. I instead plan on waiting and watching life unfold its many delightful offerings and that’s my only mantra.

How do you view the Hindi television industry? What excites you to be a part of this new fraternity?

I have wanted to be a lot of things as a child, starting from an astronaut, a doctor and also, of course, an actor. And for some reason, whenever I have thought about acting it has always been the television industry and never the movies and that’s only possible when you think highly of an industry. Everything about this fraternity excites me, apart from the hard work that goes behind the scenes where you are expected to laugh on your toughest days and cry on the happy ones. Being an actor is definitely not easy as you’ve got to be in somebody else’s skin for the most part of your day. Yet, to balance it all out efficiently and still be yourself, all the while loving your work is what excites me the most about this fraternity.

