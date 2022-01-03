INTERESTING: I am not mentally as strong as one should be for a show like this, aap khul ke sab ke saamne aa jaate hain, says Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Vishal Singh joined the reality show as a challenger to push the housemates to perform better.

Talking about the experience, he says, “I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss. So, to just enter the house, hear Bigg Boss’ voice and wear the mic felt like an achievement. I have always maintained that though I can’t be a part of a whole season, I don’t mind entering the house for a brief stay. I am not mentally as strong as one should be for a show like this. Aap khul ke sab ke saamne aa jaate hain. Now, I don’t have an issue with it, but there is always apprehension. However, I love the show so much that maybe, someday I will participate in it.”

While he is rooting for his friends Karan Kundrra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (also, his co-actor in SNS), he feels that the contestants now need to pull up their socks. He says, “Kundrra and Devo are my favourites. In fact, I wonder what Abhijit Bichukle is doing inside the house. He plays well but does nothing in the task. He hasn’t met my expectations. I have also started appreciating Umar Riaz, whom I disliked at the beginning. I like the way he is playing his game and the equations he has forged with Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia. Having said that, my advice to everyone is to keep their personal equations aside and play the game seriously. The show has reached its last leg. Usme bhi agar aap kisi aur ke liye khel rahe hain, toh ghar jaa kar sanstha chalaani shuru kar deni chahiye.”

He also has a word of caution for Devoleena. He says, “Devo is an emotional person, but I also feel that she tends to overreact at times. I understand that it is not on purpose but she is being overtly emotional and aggressive. Of course, people say mean things when they are angry, but every situation can be handled in a mature manner and ugly altercations can be avoided. But to understand what really happens on BB and the emotional upheavals you experience can be understood only if you are inside that house.”

