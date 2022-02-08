INTERESTING: I am really blessed to be called as a television actor but I don't want to be typecast as one, says Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who has been playing a negative lead in the show 'Kundali Bhagya' is disappointed with how people typecast an actor.

He believes that an actor is an actor and he is here to do something which the script demands him to. He wants to set an example where an actor is an actor and not a television actor or anything that actually would typecast a person. He asserts that as an actor he wants to explore more and never wants to confine himself to just one medium.

"There are few people out there who actually typecast an actor. I am really blessed to be called as a television actor but I don'' want to be typecast as one, because at the end of the day, I am an actor. I am an artiste who is always ready to do any character if a great script comes up," concludes the actor.

CREDIT: TOI