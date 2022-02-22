INTERESTING! I do not plan to give more than 12 hours of my day to work, want to balance between work and home: Mohit Malik

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is still loved and immensely admired for his stint in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala. He also embraced parenthood of a son named, Ekbir.

Mohit, in an interview with a media portal shared how he came to Mumbai with the idea of being famous and mint money, his relationship with wife Addite Malik and advice for those wanting to enter showbiz. Now deciding to take a much-needed break, the couple made a trip to their Delhi house. This was the first time they visited the Capital with son Ekbir and spent three days here with the family.

Mohit said that this was the perfect time for him to visit Delhi with Ekbir as the number of COVID cases has gone down and even the weather was pleasant. “Both Addite and I needed a break after the past few stressful days. That was horrible. I would start shooting soon and once I get into the rhythm (of workflow), it becomes difficult for me to take a break, so I thought this was the right time. Delhi was an obvious choice as we wanted to meet our family.”

The actor who plans to resume work soon says that over the last few months, since the birth of his son, he has changed how he used to work, and he now plans to take out some more time to spend with Ekbir.

“Earlier, I wouldn’t mind working for over 16-18 hours a day and if I was shooting for something, I was to - tally immersed in it. I still get totally absorbed and immersed in the character that I am playing as that’s the only way I like to work as an actor, but now I have reduced the number of hours I spend on the sets. I do not plan to give more than 12 hours of my day to work, and want to spend more time with Ekbir. If need be, I ask my manager to mention in the contract that I will not spend more than 12 hours on set, be it for a show, or a web series. I want to have that balance between work and home. Also, I keep reading books on parenting and each day I try to be a better version of myself for my son,” says Mohit.

