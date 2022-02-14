INTERESTING! I have come back to Mumbai for my work, but if I get even a day off, I feel like taking a flight to Goa: Maheck Chahal on RELOCATING out of Mumbai

MUMBAI: Maheck Chahal had relocated to Goa a few months back. She wanted to escape the lockdown months and get more space to work out and enjoy the outdoors. Now she is back in Mumbai.

She says, "I have come back to Mumbai for my work, but if I get even a day off, I feel like taking a flight to Goa. I miss the place very much and after my work is over, I will definitely go back to Goa. I enjoy the city and the outdoors which allow me me to pursue my fitness in a serious way."

She was last seen in Fear Factor- Khatron Khiladi, is happy to be a part of Naagin 6 now.

"I have always enjoyed TV whether it is reality shows or fiction. I did Kavach a few years back and now its Naagin. And this time Naagin will be dressed in a modern avataar and will fight the forces like the Wonder Woman. I am glad that they have given me this sophisticated look and since I did Khatron, stunts aren't new for me," she says.

CREDIT: TOI