INTERESTING: I’m blown away by Shabir Ahluwalia’s positivity and the way he treats people, says Bhagyalakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti

MUMBAI: Rohit has been a fan of Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabir Ahluwalia for quite some time now and seeks inspiration from him. In fact, they even shot together for Lakshmi and Rishi’s wedding scene in the show sometime back.

While the show continues to entertain viewers, the actors too have been working extremely hard to live up to the responsibilities of their characters, especially Rohit Suchanti. The latter has always believed in putting his best foot forward when it comes to essaying varied characters and his inspiration for this is not someone too far from the television industry. The high-octane drama occurring around Rishi choosing between his love interest- Malishka (Maera Misshra) and his wife Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) has kept the audience intrigued to know more.

Talking about Shabir Ahluwalia, Rohit took to his social media and shared “So much to learn from him, when I worked with him for the first time I was just blown away by his positivity and the way he treated people. No wonder the whole crew and the people who have worked with you just love you so much. It feels great to be standing that stage next to you and talking to you.”

CREDIT: TOI