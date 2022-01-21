INTERESTING: I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat, reveals Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of Hunarbaaz!

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz is a homegrown venture of the channel is not only a one-stop destination for wholesome entertainment but also brings to the forefront the inspiring stories of people filled with talent. And one of the most appreciated ‘hunarbaaz’ amongst the diverse pool of talent witnessed on the show is Akash Singh from Bihar.

The judges were amazed by his performance and gave him a standing ovation along with hitting the selection buzzer for Akash in one go. Overwhelmed by this Akash broke down in tears. Parineeti went on the stage and cheered him up by praising his act, boosting his spirits. Akash revealed that this was the first time he had performed on a stage. He spoke about his struggles and said that he used to live in a park under a tree as he had no place to stay when he moved to Mumbai. He practiced his stunts on trees and poles on streets. Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty get emotional listening to what all Akash has faced in life.

Motivating Akash, Mithun Chakraborty narrated the story of his struggle and said: “I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain moreover a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance in big parties because I would get food to eat.”

Stay tuned for the amazing performance by Akash in the upcoming episode of the show.

CREDIT: TOI