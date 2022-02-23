INTERESTING: I was going through a very bad phase and Vicky proved that he is there, says Ankita Lokhande

While Ankita Lokhande is TV’s very popular bahu, for the first time her husband will be seen on screen. Ankita is also excited about her husband’s TV debut. Along with them, Monalisa and Vikrant will also be seen in the show #SmartJodi. Prior to them, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani were confirmed participants.
MUMBAI: While Ankita Lokhande is TV’s very popular bahu, for the first time her husband will be seen on screen. Ankita is also excited about her husband’s TV debut.
Along with them, Monalisa and Vikrant will also be seen in the show #SmartJodi. Prior to them, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani were confirmed participants.
While a promo previously introduced and confirmed the couple’s entry, a latest promo shows how Ankita found love in Vicky Jain. Ankita recalled going through a bad phase until she met Vicky.
In the promo, Ankita says, “I was going through a very bad phase. Every girl wants a partner who will be with her through ever good and bad times. When I really wanted Vicky, He proved that he is there. I used to think what is love? I would vision is in my own way. But because of Vicky, I saw a different definition of love. The way he loves me, nobody else has.”
