INTERESTING: I was going through a very bad phase and Vicky proved that he is there, says Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: While Ankita Lokhande is TV’s very popular bahu, for the first time her husband will be seen on screen. Ankita is also excited about her husband’s TV debut.

(Also Read: WOW! Ankita Lokhande’s stunning red Bandhani print saree in this ritual with her beau Vicky Jain)

Along with them, Monalisa and Vikrant will also be seen in the show #SmartJodi. Prior to them, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani were confirmed participants.

While a promo previously introduced and confirmed the couple’s entry, a latest promo shows how Ankita found love in Vicky Jain. Ankita recalled going through a bad phase until she met Vicky.

In the promo, Ankita says, “I was going through a very bad phase. Every girl wants a partner who will be with her through ever good and bad times. When I really wanted Vicky, He proved that he is there. I used to think what is love? I would vision is in my own way. But because of Vicky, I saw a different definition of love. The way he loves me, nobody else has.”

Checkout the promo:

Vicky aur Ankita ki love story hai aisi, jaise ho pyaar ka ek all new definition!

Miliye Ankita aur Vicky se, #SmartJodi mein, is Shanivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.@anky1912 @jainvick pic.twitter.com/geMwcdvHII — StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 23, 2022

Interesting, isn’t it?

(Also Read: Wonderful! THIS is what Ankita Lokhande has to say about doing bold scenes in TV shows)

CREDIT: TOI