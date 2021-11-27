INTERESTING! I'd much rather play a sport than play with people's minds or emotions: Neha Bhasin on her Bigg Boss 15 journey

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss recently introduced a major twists and Neha Bhasin was one of the contestants to make an exit from the house.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Fans are UPSET with Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian’s EVICTION, threaten to stop watching!)

Neha took to her Instagram story and wrote a long message for her fans. Sharing the note, she wrote, "If I be entirely honest I thoroughly enjoyed my bigg boss OTT journey. I was my raw child like self which unfortunately got me entangled in many convoluted narratives as I left myself unguarded. In Bigg Boss 15, I reclaimed my respect which for some reason was taken for granted. Bigg Boss 15 was a very self journey for me. I am grateful to you all for being so kind, generous and loving me like your own. Main marr mitne waalon mein se hoon Pyaar ke liye and aapne bhi woh pyaar mujhe diya hai."

She further added, "People say bigg boss is a game. I have never played a game in my real life. Where and how will I play on TV. I was born to walk my walk. I don't appease or please. But I love and want to be loved. I'd much rather play a sport than play with people's minds or emotions. My game is that I have no game. And yet, I live in your hearts forever. Love u."

The evictions were announced by the guests Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. After Neha's elimination, her close friend Shamita Shetty was seen in tears.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Fans are UPSET with Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian’s EVICTION, threaten to stop watching!)

CREDIT: TOI