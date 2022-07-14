Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

Niyati Fatnani

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

Also read: Channa Mereya: OMG! Aditya is affected by his father’s cruel words, Ginni tends to his wounds, sharing a heart-to-heart talk

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba, and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information we bring you a glimpse wherein apart from being the chef, Niyati could have been a driver and that could have been her alternative profession or side hustle.

She took to her social media story and shared the video.

Have a look!

Also read: Channa Mereya: Karan Wahi’s power-packed performance to Niyati Fatnani’s graceful screen presence, the show is a must-watch!

Meanwhile, in the show, Ginni has burnt the cheque given by Aditya and stands firm about not selling the Dhaba. Further, Aditya gets into an argument with Amber and mocks Aditya, challenging him that he is nothing without his father. However, after that challenge, Aditya is so affected by his father’s words that he pays his rival to beat him up. However, Ginni sees him bruised and hurt and takes him along with her. They both share a deep and meaningful conversation as Ginni tends to his wounds.

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading this space for more news, gossip and updates.

