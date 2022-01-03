INTERESTING: If something better comes my way, I will take it up, says Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kapur is currently a part of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya.. He plays the second lead as Sameer Luthra in the show.

This became his big-ticket TV show. He shares, “I did a couple of shows, but I didn’t get noticed for those outings. I earned recognition for my stint on Kundali Bhagya. I may not be the male lead, but my track is important, too. Also, as an actor, I perform every character with full conviction and whether I am playing the lead or not is secondary. However, I want to spread my wings now and graduate to playing central characters.”

Does that mean that he will not mind quitting Kundali Bhagya for another project, in which he gets to play the lead? “I am what I am because of this show and will forever be grateful for this opportunity. However, if something better comes my way, I will take it up. If I get to play the lead in another show, I won’t mind quitting Kundali Bhagya,” he replies, adding, “I also want to make progress in life and can’t afford to be complacent. I don’t want to restrict myself and want to attempt versatile characters. I want to play the lead in a TV show.”

Abhishek doesn’t want to restrict himself to any medium either. He shares, “OTT has evolved, and we have such amazing home-grown content. I would love to become a part of some good web shows. I, too, have a bucket list of characters I want to play. I am aiming to achieve my goal this year. It doesn’t harm to be greedy as an actor.”

