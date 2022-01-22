INTERESTING! It's been 2 years I am seeing myself with a fat belly as my health was not supporting me: Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra, who has done several television shows such as Badho Bahu, Aarambh, Karn Sangini and Vighnaharta Ganesha, rose to fame with Bigg Boss. He continues to share an amazing bond with his co-contestant from the season, Mahira Sharma.

Of late, he has been busy with music videos and was seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 14.

The actor shared his throwback photos a few days ago, and wants to get back in shape. This comes after some fans pointed out in his post that he no longer has a fit body.

In his note, he added that health issues and lack of motivation were also reasons. And now even when he is all set to hit the gym, they are shut.

He wrote, "Jab bhi workout karne ka socho tab tab gym band ho jaate hai… I am noticing people are texting me everyday to start the gym… i m a gym freak… uploading all these for you and myself to get more motivated for workout…it's been 2 years i am seeing myself like this with the MoTa pet… my health was not supporting me… but now I'm all fine and all set to hit the gym … par saala gym to khuleeeeeee."

He added, "Note- i can only workout in the gym to plzzz gyaan na dena ki road pe running karo and all sh*t…"

In the comments, actor Arhaan Khan, who is also Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend, wrote, "Do u remember our old set, humne humaare room maim gym lagaaya tha. Y don't you open a gym in the house…but don't worry you are as good looking now also as you were before."

There were several other fans who encouraged him not to lose motivation and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

