INTERESTING! I've no interest in Karan Kundrra and I am only Bapat's: Shamita Shetty CLARIFIES on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is high on controversies and recently, Bigg Boss asked Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to perform a task. A major fight broke out between Shamita and Tejasswi Prakash where the latter made a few personal attacks.

While performing a task when the live audience kept insisting Shamita to dance with Karan Kundrra, the former politely denied them. Rashami later gave a task to Shamita and told the housemates to ask 10 questions to the former related to anything. While answering one of the fans, Shamita went on to declare her love for Raqesh Bapat. The Mohabbatein actress made it very clear that she doesn't have any interest in Karan Kundrra and that she totally belongs to Raqesh Bapat.

Shamita told the live audience, "Main ek baat clear karna chaahungi ki mujhe Karan Kundrra mein koi interest nahi hai and I am only Bapat's (I've no interest in Karan Kundrra and I am only Bapat's).

