INTERESTING: Jackie Shroff RECALLS how he was EMBARRASSED to perform KISSING SCENES with Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla!

MUMBAI: In his 39-year-long journey in the world of acting, Jackie Shroff has starred in over 200 films in several languages and has dabbled in almost all genres possible.

Jackie Shroff, who is fondly called as 'Jaggu dada' by his fans and friends, calls himself an open book and says that he is not opposed to doing anything when it comes to movies. Through the decades, his notable films have included Ram Lakhan, Yudh, Karma, Parinda, Tridev, Kala Bazaar, Vardi, Doodh Ka Karz, 100 Days, Angaar, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Agnisakshi, Bandhan, and the recent Radhe.

He has also performed passionate intimate scenes with his leading ladies onscreen. However, in the past, Jackie had revealed that he felt embarrassed when he kissed Madhuri Dixit in Vardi and Juhi Chawla in Aaina.

In an old interview, posted on Reddit, Jackie was asked about if his generation of actors kissed as casually onscreen like Emraan Hashmi does in his films. He went on to reveal, "I've kissed Madhuri Dixit in Vardi and Juhi Chawla in Aaina, but I felt embarrassed about it. Brandy shots helped me kiss other women on screen. I was called Sexy Shroff and considered macho, but I shied away from doing kissing scenes."

CREDIT: TOI