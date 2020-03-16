INTERESTING! Jannat Zubair has to say THIS for taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi before Bigg Boss and we totally agree with her

Jannat Zubair is one such diva of small screens who has gained massive popularity over time. 

MUMBAI : Social media sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular divas in the entertainment world. 

The actress who started her career as a child artist has now achieved a different level of stardom in just a few years. 

Jannat is one such actress who has become a social media star at a very young age. 

Her massive Instagram fan following is proof that she is ruling several hearts across the nation and also in various parts of the world. 

Jannat has a whopping 44 million followers on Instagram. 

Well, that's quite an achievement for the young diva who recently turned 21.

Jannat threw a lavish party where who's who of the television industry was seen and had a gala time at the birthday bash.

The pretty diva also interacted with the media who asked her about her journey so far in Khatron Ke Khiladi and much more. 

Jannat has always been a trendsetter and when the actress was asked about her decision of first doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and then thinking about Bigg Boss, the actress said, "I have not thought much about it that first I would do Bigg Boss and then Khatron Ke Khiladi."

She added, "I was finalized at the very last moment on the day when the photo shoot was set to happen for the show. Nothing was pre-planned from my side."

Jannat also expressed happiness that she survived the show for such a long time and also discovered a lot of new things about her. 

The actress also said that she had a great journey in the show. 

Well, after showing off her adventurous avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Bigg Boss.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

