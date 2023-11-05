INTERESTING! Jay Soni gives a SNEAK PEEK into the upcoming sequence from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and we are super excited

Jay Soni gives a sneak peek into the upcoming sequence of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leaving the fans all excited.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 11:11
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all know that Akshara and Abhimanyu's lives have always seen so many ups and downs.

With a lot of hustle and bustle going on, the viewers can only expect more and more drama in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu gets to know Abhir's truth; stays quiet

Jay Soni's character Abhinav also has an integral part to play in the storyline.

His character is gaining prominence in the show ever since he entered and managed to impress the viewers.

Well, the actor has received several accolades for the same.

Fans leave no chance to praise his performance in the show on social media.

Jay also keeps treating his fans with some amazing and interesting happenings straight from the sets of the show which makes the fans even more curious.

Well, Jay is the first one to reach on the set and often gives a tour to the fans.

The actor has now shared a small BTS from one of the upcoming scenes and fans are super excited about it.

Take a look:

The picture shows that a scene is being shot in a bedroom and we wonder what could it be.

Well, we are not getting any clue about it but this one has really made us excited for the upcoming episodes.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Manjari wants her grandson Abhir back; Akshara will never allow it

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopda Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai Nisha Nagpal Neeraj Goswami Hiba Nawab Jay Soni
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 11:11

