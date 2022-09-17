Interesting! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar is ready to participate in Bigg Boss on THIS condition

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss will be beginning on the 2nd of October 2022 and the makers have already started to approach contestants and a few have already been confirmed for the show. According to latest reports popular actress Amruta Khanvilkar has been approached for Salman Khan hosted reality show. However, she is ready to participate in the controversial show only on one condition.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

“I have been offered Bigg Boss for quite some time. I love the show and would love to be a part of it, but the day my husband says, "Okay, fine, go and do the show” because he takes care of everything. I mean, he is very involved in my acts even now in Jhalak, like what I'm doing, what energy I'm putting into my dance, and whether I am rehearsing or not. So, the day he says, “Go fine, do Bigg Boss,” I will do it,” she was quoted saying.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days

Amruta, who is part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been earning rave reviews for her performance from the judges trio of Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. She along with her husband Himanshoo Malhotra have already won season 7 of celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Credit: ETimes