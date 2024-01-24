Interesting! Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja shares a hilarious BTS from the show with Hiba Nawab, check it out

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Krushal, who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from his life as well as the show. He recently shared an interesting bts where Hiba aka Jhanak is seen on the hospital bed taking her around. Also seen in the frame is actress Reena.

As per the current track of the show, while Jhanak strives to establish herself independently and build a successful career, the Basu Parivar keeps a watchful eye on her every move. Choton, understanding the need for discretion, takes Jhanak out of the house under the guise of work, ensuring a clandestine meeting with Anirudh.

