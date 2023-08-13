Interesting! Jiya Shankar dated THIS popular actor, expresses disappointment over her love life in the past

MUMBAI : Jiya Shankar is a popular TV actress. The diva has been a part of the television industry for a very long time. The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows so far. After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya made her debut in the country's most popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Sadly her journey ended in the final week due to low votes.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya and Abhishek shared quite a chemistry and viewers enjoyed their banter. While many called it cute, others called it ‘fake’. Now, did you know that the Pishachini actress has allegedly dated THIS popular actor in the past? Any guesses who we are talking about?

The actor in question is none other than Paras Arora. The duo have been linked and were said to be close but neither of them ever spoke about the relationship publicly. They parted ways later. Paras has been part of projects like Veer Shivaji, Mahabharata, and Udaan.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT 2: OMG! Fans disappointed in Jiya Shankar after the handwash incident with Elvish Yadav, use the trend ‘Shame on Jiya Shankar’ to show their hatred

While interacting with a news portal Jiya said, “My love life hasn't been very good.” She also mentioned how today’s generation is very confused and don’t know themselves well so it is tough for them to let others enter their lives. She also said that nowadays relationships are complicated and people aren’t sure about themselves.

What are your thoughts on Jiya’s comments on love? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife



