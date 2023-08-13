Interesting! Jiya Shankar dated THIS popular actor, expresses disappointment over her love life in the past

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya and Abhishek shared quite a chemistry and viewers enjoyed their banter. While many called it cute, others called it ‘fake’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 18:00
Jiya Shankar

MUMBAI : Jiya Shankar is a popular TV actress. The diva has been a part of the television industry for a very long time. The stunning actress has appeared in several hit TV shows so far. After trying her hands at different kinds of roles, Jiya made her debut in the country's most popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Sadly her journey ended in the final week due to low votes.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya and Abhishek shared quite a chemistry and viewers enjoyed their banter. While many called it cute, others called it ‘fake’. Now, did you know that the Pishachini actress has allegedly dated THIS popular actor in the past? Any guesses who we are talking about?

The actor in question is none other than Paras Arora. The duo have been linked and were said to be close but neither of them ever spoke about the relationship publicly. They parted ways later. Paras has been part of projects like Veer Shivaji, Mahabharata, and Udaan.

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT 2: OMG! Fans disappointed in Jiya Shankar after the handwash incident with Elvish Yadav, use the trend ‘Shame on Jiya Shankar’ to show their hatred

While interacting with a news portal Jiya said, “My love life hasn't been very good.” She also mentioned how today’s generation is very confused and don’t know themselves well so it is tough for them to let others enter their lives. She also said that nowadays relationships are complicated and people aren’t sure about themselves. 

What are your thoughts on Jiya’s comments on love? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha
Like
7
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in the Mumbai rains, “One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy…”
MUMBAI: Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Must Read! All you need to know about Elvish Yadav’s alleged ex-girlfriend Kirti Mehra
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is one of the strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house. He entered the house as a wild card...
Whoa! Anushka Sen flaunts a bag worth over Rs 5 Lakhs on her US trip, check it out
MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her...
Interesting! Jiya Shankar dated THIS popular actor, expresses disappointment over her love life in the past
MUMBAI : Jiya Shankar is a popular TV actress. The diva has been a part of the television industry for a very long time...
Woah! Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts on the viral video where he asks Shah Rukh Khan to 'shut up'
MUMBAI: 10 years ago in an award show, Neil Nitin Mukesh asked Shah Rukh Khan to ‘shut up’ after the actor asked him...
Khushi Kapoor redefines fashion with her mesmerizing and timeless saree look
MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, fresh talents are continuously emerging to create their own...
Recent Stories
Sunny Leone
OMG! Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in the Mumbai rains, “One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Sen
Whoa! Anushka Sen flaunts a bag worth over Rs 5 Lakhs on her US trip, check it out
Tejasswi Prakash
OMG! Karan Kundrra addresses Tejasswi Prakash as 'aunty', netizens take offense, check out the tweets
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani ensures he works out regularly, be it in the gym or on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma: People will suggest you're not good enough or won't succeed, disregard these opinions
Hina Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reacts to fans asking her to get a blue tick on social media, says “the line between counterfeit and genuine blurs…”
Shraddha
Sad! Shraddha Arya and other TV celebs attend Ankita Lokhande's father's last rites