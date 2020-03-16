Interesting! ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo TejRan’ is getting VIRAL, scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Trjasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other. However, Varun Dhawan on his latest visit to Dance Deewane Juniors proposed to Teja for marrying Karan and wanted her reply on social media. But before Teja would respond to it, fans have started trending 'JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN'.

'JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN' has started trending on social media as fans want to see Karan and Teja getting married soon. A fan tweeted, “I want them to get married soon but I'm also very happy with them doing great in professional life, enjoying their present, making time for e/o and living every moment.. God's been kind and I wish and pray he continues to be... Touchwood #TejRan JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN.”

Karan and Tejasswi started dating in Bigg Boss 15 and are going strong with every passing day. In the past few months, the topic of their wedding has made it to the headlines many times. A few months ago, there were even reports about their roka, but later the actors denied it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and Tejasswi is impressing one and all with her performance in Naagin 6.

Credit: BollywoodLife