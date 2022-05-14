Interesting! Kapil Sharma off to Jodhpur to attend Mika Singh’s Swayamwar

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Kapil's friend Mika Singh is all set to tie the knot this year. He will be finding his life partner on his reality TV swayamwar show. The singer will be seen in the show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, where girls from all over the country will be contesting to become his wife. Kapil recently shared a post about going for his swayamwar.

He shared a post while climbing the stairs of the aeroplane. He shared that he is off to Mika Singh’s swayamwar in Jodhpur. He looked dapper in a printed shirt and white trousers, which were styled by his wife Ginni Chatrath. He wrote in the captions, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye #mika #mikakaswayamvar Styled by:- biwi @ginnichatrath.”

Have a look.

As per recent developments, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break from next month. Kapil will be going on a tour to Australia first. Post that, he might do a tour in the USA. However, this is not confirmed yet. Apart from this, Kapil has teamed up with Nandita Das for a movie. So, he will also be busy with the film's shooting.

The show has a stellar cast of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

Credits: Pinkvilla