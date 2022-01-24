INTERESTING! Karan Johar denied to launch our kid, will you please launch our kid: Bharti Singh requests Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 was graced by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The episode was also graced by Mika Singh, Iulia Vantur and Pragya Jaiswal. They performed on their upcoming songs and entertained all.

Before leaving Bharti teases Haarsh saying that he is the real Hunarbaaz. People made fun of him that he can’t do anything. He finally did it (hinting at their pregnancy).

Salman Khan congratulates them. Bharti jokingly requests Salman Khan, “Sir, Karan Johar denied to launch our kid. Will you please launch our kid?” Salman says yes he will.

Bharti also goes ahead and asks, “Salman Sir… will also give our farmhouse?” and then adds, “… to host the baby shower.” The host also agrees to it. Bharti tells Haarsh, “See, I told you Salman sir will do anything once you feed him sweets.”

