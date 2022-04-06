INTERESTING: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants who are TOUTED to make their DEBUT in the dance reality show space!

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa. Well, while there are these popular celebrities all set to debut, there are many names set to appear in some other reality shows too.
Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out why Munawar Faruqui and Mohit Malik didn't leave for South Africa with the rest of the contestants

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well. They didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Take a look:

Surbhi Jyoti:

Surbhi Jyoti is also reportedly in talks for Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10.

Erica Fernandes:

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes also did Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Balaji Telefilms. She is one of the final names for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Mohsin Khan:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan is also one of the probable for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This will be his first reality show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The Miss India contestant was seen on the show Choti Sardarni. It seems she is going to be on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS pictures of the contestants from South Africa; have a look at what they are upto

How excited are you to see these celebrities on the reality dancing show space? Let us know in the comment section below!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 11:29

