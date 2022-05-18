Interesting! Krushna Abhishek was earlier known as Abhishek Sharma, changed his name because of Junior Bachchan

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek has shared an interesting story behind his name, which is actually pronounced as 'Krishna'. The comedian revealed his mother named him after Abhishek Bachchan since she was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan. However, when Krushna was about to join films, he had to change his name to avoid confusion.

In Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Krushna said, "Astrologer Sanjay Jumani got my name changed. Kashmera insisted. He told me to use ‘U’ instead of ‘I’. He told me I would get popular. Call it a coincidence, I made it Krushna and 10 days later I signed Nach Baliye and got famous."

Krushna added, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be removed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek. When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek's name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

As a comedian, he became successful after he participating in several Comedy Circus seasons. He has also participated in numerous dance reality shows, including, Nach Baliye (Season 3) (2007) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4) (2010). His dance moves are greatly inspired from his maternal uncle, the well-known actor Govinda. He is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show since 2018.

Credits: TOI

