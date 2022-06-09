Interesting! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse from her dance rehearsal and the reason will surely draw your attention

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 19:03
MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town and her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been ruling the television screens for many years. Shraddha has an active presence on her social media handle and regularly posts pictures and videos for her fans. Today, Shraddha Arya shared a glimpse from her dance rehearsal room.

In this picture, the actress is seen wearing black athleisure and has donned a white shirt as a jacket on it. Sharing this video, Shraddha wrote, "Dance seekhne ke liye koun dance karta hai, Hum toh dance karte hain ke Patle Ho saken".

Earlier, it was speculated by fans that Shraddha will soon participate in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. However, Shraddha recently released a statement and clarified that she is not participating in the show as it will be difficult for her to juggle between two shows and her married life.

On the work front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Television Shraddha Arya Kundali Bhagya Dheraj Dhoopar Karan Johar Dharma Productions Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Rahul Nagal TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 19:03

