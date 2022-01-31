Interesting! Kundali Bhagya: Not Srishti aka Anjum Fakih but this is who Sammy Aka Abhisehk Kapur has found love with! Read Inside for details!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

The show is made up of a great ensemble cast who add wonders to the show. And two other beloved characters are Srishti and Sammy, played by Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur.

Anjum and Abhishek share a great rapport offscreen and often take time to share behind-the-scenes footage of each other goofing around.

Anjum Fakih took to Instagram, to share a video of Abhishek and Rishika Nag with the song 'Do dil mil rahe hai' and we don't know if to take it seriously or if it was just a joke.

Take a look at the video :

Meanwhile on the show, In the coming episode, a furious Prithvi decides to use the occasion of ‘Lohri’ for his life-threatening plan against Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta, who is unaware of Prithvi’s evil plans, gets injured and hence Karan takes special care of him by nursing his wound. This makes Karan and Preeta both emotional.

