Interesting! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora spotted at the airport with THIS special person

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora was recently spotted at Mumbai airport to receive her boyfriend Aakash Sansanwal. She looked happy and cheerful as she went to receive her boyfriend at the airport. Anjali welcomed Aakash by giving him a warm hug.

The couple was clicked by the paps. Anjali and Aakash looked cute together as they walked hand-in-hand.

Anjali had initially not discussed about her boyfriend Aakash on the reality show. However, towards the end of the show, all the contestants and even host Kangana Ranaut learnt about her partner Aakash and the reality star started talking about him openly. Later, after coming out of the show, Anjali went back to Delhi and spent some quality time with Aakash and her family.

Earlier, she was quoted saying, "I enjoyed the last entire week with my family which included Aakash and his family also as they are my family. We had our brother’s function and Aakash's family and all of us had a blast. Now, I am back to work."

She further asserted that her boyfriend and shared that he did not question any of her actions, but also admitted that he felt a little jealous of Munawar and her bond, "It’s a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with some else, you feel possessive. Bhale he woh aap ka dost he kyun na ho, aap thoda sa feel karne lagte ho.”

